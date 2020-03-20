Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Italy Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.20.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The USAG Italy Senior Responsible Officer Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Garrison Commander Col. Daniel Vogel, DODEA, the Health Clinic, DFMWR, Vicenza Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Joe Matthews, and Italian Base Commander Col. Biasutti will update to the community about the COVID-19 precautions and way ahead for the Vicenza and Darby Military Communities. The virtual town hall will take place over Facebook Live.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 10:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743866
    VIRIN: 200320-A-UN218-569
    Filename: DOD_107737080
    Length: 00:55:23
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall 4, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT