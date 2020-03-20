The USAG Italy Senior Responsible Officer Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Garrison Commander Col. Daniel Vogel, DODEA, the Health Clinic, DFMWR, Vicenza Health Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Joe Matthews, and Italian Base Commander Col. Biasutti will update to the community about the COVID-19 precautions and way ahead for the Vicenza and Darby Military Communities. The virtual town hall will take place over Facebook Live.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2020 10:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743866
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-UN218-569
|Filename:
|DOD_107737080
|Length:
|00:55:23
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall 4, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT