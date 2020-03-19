Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What to do during COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    This video covers preventative measures can you take to lower your chances of contracting COVID-19, and how you can spend your time while most businesses and places are closed on Joint Base Andrews, Md. The preventative information can be found at cdc.gov.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743783
    VIRIN: 200319-F-HZ722-917
    Filename: DOD_107736341
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    This work, What to do during COVID-19, by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS

    Health
    Andrews
    PSA
    Joint Base Andrews
    JB Andrews
    JBA
    COVID-19

