This video covers preventative measures can you take to lower your chances of contracting COVID-19, and how you can spend your time while most businesses and places are closed on Joint Base Andrews, Md. The preventative information can be found at cdc.gov.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 19:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743783
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-HZ722-917
|Filename:
|DOD_107736341
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What to do during COVID-19, by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
