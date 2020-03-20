Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, addresses the Texas National Guard’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Andrew R. Smith)
This work, Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, addresses the Texas National Guard’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response., by Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
