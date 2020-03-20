Readout of Major General Tracy R. Norris’ Address Concerning the Texas National Guard’s Role in the Response to COVID-19



I am Major General Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. As you are aware, the Governor has activated the Texas National Guard in order to prepare to support medical and state emergency management personnel to assist our fellow Texans in the response to COVID-19.



I have been working closely with Governor Abbott to determine how best to respond to requests for support from local officials. In additional to our logistic abilities, we stand ready to provide medical support, communication assistance, infrastructure maintenance and transportation to augment our state emergency management partners.



Your Texas Guard has trained with health experts and first responders to ensure we are able to safely respond while maintaining our own health. We are here to help, and to rise to whatever challenges present themselves as we move forward in this uncharted territory.

And remember, there is nothing that we cannot overcome when we Texans stand together. We are all Texas Strong.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2020 Date Posted: 03.21.2020 13:50 Story ID: 365641 Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout of Major General Tracy R. Norris’ Address Concerning the Texas National Guard’s Role in the Response to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.