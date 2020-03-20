Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Readout of Major General Tracy R. Norris’ Address Concerning the Texas National Guard’s Role in the Response to COVID-19

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Texas Military Department

    Readout of Major General Tracy R. Norris’ Address Concerning the Texas National Guard’s Role in the Response to COVID-19

    I am Major General Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. As you are aware, the Governor has activated the Texas National Guard in order to prepare to support medical and state emergency management personnel to assist our fellow Texans in the response to COVID-19.

    I have been working closely with Governor Abbott to determine how best to respond to requests for support from local officials. In additional to our logistic abilities, we stand ready to provide medical support, communication assistance, infrastructure maintenance and transportation to augment our state emergency management partners.

    Your Texas Guard has trained with health experts and first responders to ensure we are able to safely respond while maintaining our own health. We are here to help, and to rise to whatever challenges present themselves as we move forward in this uncharted territory.
    And remember, there is nothing that we cannot overcome when we Texans stand together. We are all Texas Strong.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 13:50
    Story ID: 365641
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readout of Major General Tracy R. Norris’ Address Concerning the Texas National Guard’s Role in the Response to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Texas National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Domestic Response
    Texas Military Department
    COVID-19
    Major General Tracy R. Norris

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT