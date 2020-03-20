Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158FW Command Team addresses COVID-19

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Julie Shea

    158th Fighter Wing

    The 158th Fighter Wing Command Team addresses Airmen with information and resources regarding COVID-19, and offers ways to stay informed on the Vermont Air National Guard's response to this pandemic.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Command Message
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    COVID-19

