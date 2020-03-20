Connecticut National Guard assists DPH with mask distribution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Connecticut National Guard assisted members of the

Department of Public Health deliver medical masks to ambulance and

Emergency Medical Technician companies around the state March 20, 2020.

This collaboration was initiated after Governor Ned Lamont declared a

state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.