    Connecticut National Guard assists DPH with mask distribution

    CT, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the Connecticut National Guard assisted members of the
    Department of Public Health deliver medical masks to ambulance and
    Emergency Medical Technician companies around the state March 20, 2020.
    This collaboration was initiated after Governor Ned Lamont declared a
    state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743739
    VIRIN: 200320-A-UQ901-876
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107735802
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: CT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard assists DPH with mask distribution, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Distribution
    National Guard
    1048th Transportation Company
    Connecticut National Guard
    CTANG
    CTNG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Surgical Masks

