Soldiers of the Connecticut National Guard assisted members of the
Department of Public Health deliver medical masks to ambulance and
Emergency Medical Technician companies around the state March 20, 2020.
This collaboration was initiated after Governor Ned Lamont declared a
state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This work, Connecticut National Guard assists DPH with mask distribution, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
