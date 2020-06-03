The Box (ft. 2D LAR)

U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conduct a 10-day joint training with 11th Armored Calvary Regiment Soldiers as part of a deployment for training (DFT) 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, March 6-15, 2020. The Marines acted as an opposing force, providing both units the opportunity to sustain training in primary conventional combat operations against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith)
Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 11:46
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
