    The Box (ft. 2D LAR)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conduct a 10-day joint training with 11th Armored Calvary Regiment Soldiers as part of a deployment for training (DFT) 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, March 6-15, 2020. The Marines acted as an opposing force, providing both units the opportunity to sustain training in primary conventional combat operations against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743710
    VIRIN: 200306-M-WC972-1001
    Filename: DOD_107735309
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Box (ft. 2D LAR), by LCpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORT IRWIN
    LAV
    NTC
    MARINES
    Training
    THE BOX
    LAR
    DFT
    MARFORCOM
    2MARDIV

