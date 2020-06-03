The Box (ft. 2D LAR)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743710" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conduct a 10-day joint training with 11th Armored Calvary Regiment Soldiers as part of a deployment for training (DFT) 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, March 6-15, 2020. The Marines acted as an opposing force, providing both units the opportunity to sustain training in primary conventional combat operations against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith)