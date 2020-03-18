General Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, discusses the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the U.S. Air Force arms of the nuclear triad. (Video by/Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 10:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743696
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-ZB240-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735204
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General Ray discusses COVID-19, nuclear enterprise, by TSgt Mike Meares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT