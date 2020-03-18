Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Ray discusses COVID-19, nuclear enterprise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    General Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, discusses the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the U.S. Air Force arms of the nuclear triad. (Video by/Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 10:16
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Global strike command
    Barksdale
    AFGSC
    nuclear enterprise
    COVID-19

