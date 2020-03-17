Osan Air Base continues to lead the charge when it comes to innovation efforts. From 3D Printing to faster storage management to have our defenders armed and ready. Osan will always continue to Lead the Charge.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 02:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|743667
|VIRIN:
|200317-F-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734985
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base Innovation, by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT