    Osan Air Base Innovation

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Darien Perez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Air Base continues to lead the charge when it comes to innovation efforts. From 3D Printing to faster storage management to have our defenders armed and ready. Osan will always continue to Lead the Charge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 02:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743667
    VIRIN: 200317-F-RX899-001
    Filename: DOD_107734985
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base Innovation, by SrA Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Airmen
    #PACAF
    #F-16
    #Korea
    #AirForce
    #Osan
    #ROK
    #USAF
    #Mustang
    #Innovation
    #FS
    #OsanAirBase
    #3DPrinter
    #AFWN
    #RepublicOfKorea
    #Cinematography
    #LeadTheCharge

