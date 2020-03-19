Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Response

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard help load pallets of medical supplies such as masks, face shields and gowns, that will be distributed all over the Bluegrass State in response to the Chinese Cororna (COVID-19) virus outbreak.
    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 18:57
    Kentucky National Guard
    Response
    COVID-19

