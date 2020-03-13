Inside a B-52: Guidance & Control

Staff Sgt. Austin West, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control craftsman, Airman 1st Class Tristan Davis and Airman 1st Class Michael O’Meara, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control journeyman, explain different aspects of an attitude and heading reference system inside a B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 13, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|743622
|VIRIN:
|200313-F-IP635-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734346
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
