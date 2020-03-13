Inside a B-52: Guidance & Control

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743622" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Austin West, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control craftsman, Airman 1st Class Tristan Davis and Airman 1st Class Michael O’Meara, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control journeyman, explain different aspects of an attitude and heading reference system inside a B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 13, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.