    Inside a B-52: Guidance & Control

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Austin West, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control craftsman, Airman 1st Class Tristan Davis and Airman 1st Class Michael O’Meara, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control journeyman, explain different aspects of an attitude and heading reference system inside a B-52 Stratofortress at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 13, 2020. In addition to giving aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment, this exercise also gives maintenance units a chance to simulate the pace of real-world operations.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 15:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 743620
    VIRIN: 200313-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_107734330
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    B-52
    Red Flag
    B-52 Stratofortress
    guidance and control
    Red Flag 20-2

