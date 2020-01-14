Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing and North Dakota State University Sign Memorandum of Understanding

    ND, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Commander of the 119th Wing, Colonel Darrin Anderson and North Dakota State University President Dean Brescani sign a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. The memorandum makes it possible for airmen to receive credit for some credit for military training towards degree requirements at NDSU.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 17:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743500
    VIRIN: 200114-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107732727
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing and North Dakota State University Sign Memorandum of Understanding, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    NDSU

