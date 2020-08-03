Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Tails Mission Video 2020 - 4K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DANNELLY FIELD, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mission video for the 187th Fighter Wing Red Tails. The primary mission of the wing is to deliver combat ready Airmen and aircraft for rapid deployment anytime, anywhere.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743455
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-F3940-1001
    Filename: DOD_107732290
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    100th Fighter Squadron
    ANG
    Red Tails
    Alabama

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT