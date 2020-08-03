Red Tails Mission Video 2020 - 4K

Mission video for the 187th Fighter Wing Red Tails. The primary mission of the wing is to deliver combat ready Airmen and aircraft for rapid deployment anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743455
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-F3940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107732290
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|DANNELLY FIELD, AL, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
