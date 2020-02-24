Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Best Warrior Competition Update Show 1-1

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from each major command and installation compete in the state Best Warrior Competition 24-28 February on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743407
    VIRIN: 200224-Z-XE362-4001
    Filename: DOD_107731966
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Best Warrior Competition Update Show 1-1, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

