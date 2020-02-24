Soldiers from each major command and installation compete in the state Best Warrior Competition 24-28 February on Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2020 09:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743407
|VIRIN:
|200224-Z-XE362-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731966
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Best Warrior Competition Update Show 1-1, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT