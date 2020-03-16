Col. Luca Maineri, Italian Air Force Detachment commander, speaks about Red Flag 20-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 16, 2020. This Red Flag exercise gives the U.S. and coalition partners an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment over the Nevada Test and Training Range.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 23:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743372
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-IP635-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731567
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
