Eurofighters, German Tornados, and U.S. B-52 Stratofortresses take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Red Flag 20-2, March 10, 2020. Red Flag gives the U.S. and coalition partners an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment over the Nevada Test and Training Range.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 22:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743358
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107731375
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT