F-35 Lightning, Eurofighters, German Tornados, and U.S. B-52 Stratofortresses land and take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, prior to the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 5, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries.
03.05.2020
03.17.2020
|B-Roll
|743354
|200305-F-IP635-1001
|DOD_107731358
|00:03:17
|Location:
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
