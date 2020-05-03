Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 20-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    F-35 Lightning, Eurofighters, German Tornados, and U.S. B-52 Stratofortresses land and take off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, prior to the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 5, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. armed forces to train with coalition partners in advanced, relevant, and realistic combat situations in a controlled environment increasing their ability to enhance security and deter common adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743354
    VIRIN: 200305-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_107731358
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-2, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

