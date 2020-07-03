Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Arctic Survival Training Feature

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Rumke, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Det 1, 66 TRS, Eielson AFB, Alaska, along with other SERE Specialists from the 352d Special Operations Wing, train 352d SOW Air Commandos on how to use their classroom knowledge in a real-world scenario. Rumke challenges airmen on various survival tactics such as how to create a shelter, provide fire and identify practical sources of food and water in the arctic environment. The training was part of a bigger exercise, Cold Response 2020, that encompassed live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration and cold-weather training utilizing the 352nd SOW’s CV-22B Osprey and MC130J Commando II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743221
    VIRIN: 200307-F-SQ340-061
    Filename: DOD_107730264
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW Arctic Survival Training Feature, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    SERE
    Operators
    Special Operations
    Norway
    RAF Mildenhall
    US Air Force
    Airman
    Cold Response
    USAF
    Eielson AFB
    Royal Air Force Mildenhall
    Air Commandos
    SERE Specialists
    Team Mildenhall
    352d Special Operations Wing
    352d SOW
    CR20
    Banak Air Base

