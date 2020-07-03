352d SOW Arctic Survival Training Feature

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Rumke, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Det 1, 66 TRS, Eielson AFB, Alaska, along with other SERE Specialists from the 352d Special Operations Wing, train 352d SOW Air Commandos on how to use their classroom knowledge in a real-world scenario. Rumke challenges airmen on various survival tactics such as how to create a shelter, provide fire and identify practical sources of food and water in the arctic environment. The training was part of a bigger exercise, Cold Response 2020, that encompassed live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration and cold-weather training utilizing the 352nd SOW’s CV-22B Osprey and MC130J Commando II.
