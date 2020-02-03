Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M777 Howitzer Artillery Live-Fire Exercise with the 1-25 Infantry Division

    IRAQ

    03.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Derek Mustard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live-fire exercise with the M777 towed 155mm howitzer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, March 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743186
    VIRIN: 200302-A-DS044-1001
    Filename: DOD_107729800
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M777 Howitzer Artillery Live-Fire Exercise with the 1-25 Infantry Division, by SPC Derek Mustard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Coalition
    Indirect Fire
    M777
    Fires
    Artillery
    Base Defense
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Defeat Daesh

