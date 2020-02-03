M777 Howitzer Artillery Live-Fire Exercise with the 1-25 Infantry Division

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live-fire exercise with the M777 towed 155mm howitzer at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, March 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Derek Mustard)
