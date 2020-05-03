Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale EOD trains to win

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Second Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team go through a variety of training scenarios at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The 2nd CES EOD team trains at least twice a week, ensuring each of their Airmen get at least 16 hours of training a week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale EOD trains to win, by Amn Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

