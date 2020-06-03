Red Flag 20-2 B-52 Stratofortress timelapse (no text)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., sit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, prior to the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 6, 2020. The exercise is conducted over the 2.9 million square acres Nevada Test and Training Range that allows combat air forces to prepare for future threats in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)