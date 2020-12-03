Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roundtable Discussion - Require Access to Source Code, Software Frameworks, and Development Toolchains-with Appropriate IP Rights

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Roundtable Discussion - Require Access to Source Code, Software Frameworks, and Development Toolchains-with Appropriate IP Rights

    Dr. Jeff Boleng, Special Assistant for Software Acquisition, OUSD (A&S)
    Mr. Richard Gray, Deputy Director for Intellectual Property USD (A&S)/A/AE/AAM
    Ms. Carmela Rice, Adaptive Acquisition Framework (AAF) and Software Pathway Lead, OUSD (A&S)
    Mr. Rick Tossavainen, CEO, Dark Wolf Solutions

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 14:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742797
    Filename: DOD_107724979
    Length: 00:59:36
    Location: US
    Jeff Boleng
    Carmela Rice
    Richard Gray
    Rick Tossavainen

