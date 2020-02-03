video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military engineering project conducted at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center improves Trench Rescue Operations for military and civilian first responders.



Dr. Oliver Taylor, a geotechnical engineer with the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, and America's leading trench rescue expert, Ron Zawlocki, develop new methods for first responders conducting Trench Rescue Operations. Using soil mechanics data analyzed at the U.S. Engineer Research and Development Center, first responders will be able to quickly save lives during trench cave-ins.