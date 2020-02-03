Military engineering project conducted at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center improves Trench Rescue Operations for military and civilian first responders.
Dr. Oliver Taylor, a geotechnical engineer with the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, and America's leading trench rescue expert, Ron Zawlocki, develop new methods for first responders conducting Trench Rescue Operations. Using soil mechanics data analyzed at the U.S. Engineer Research and Development Center, first responders will be able to quickly save lives during trench cave-ins.
This work, Trench Rescue Operations, by Robert DeDeaux and Jared Eastman
