    Trench Rescue Operations

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Robert DeDeaux and Jared Eastman

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Military engineering project conducted at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center improves Trench Rescue Operations for military and civilian first responders.

    Dr. Oliver Taylor, a geotechnical engineer with the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, and America's leading trench rescue expert, Ron Zawlocki, develop new methods for first responders conducting Trench Rescue Operations. Using soil mechanics data analyzed at the U.S. Engineer Research and Development Center, first responders will be able to quickly save lives during trench cave-ins.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742704
    VIRIN: 200302-A-HE363-0117
    Filename: DOD_107723897
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trench Rescue Operations, by Robert DeDeaux and Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trench Rescue
    GSLab

