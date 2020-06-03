A lessons learned video showing the dangers of distracted walking.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 10:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|742631
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-LI081-564
|Filename:
|DOD_107723135
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lessons Learned: Distracted Walking, by PO2 Joseph Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT