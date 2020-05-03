Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Courageous Defense

    LANDSTUL, HE, GERMANY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade and Landstul Regional Medical Center execute Operation Courageous Defense at Breitenwald Training Area in Landstuhl, Germany Mar. 4 through the 6, 2020. Operation Courageous Defense is a joint operation where units provided multiple levels of care spread throughout the local training to refine their operating, tracking and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 09:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742621
    VIRIN: 200311-A-RD023-002
    Filename: DOD_107722976
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: LANDSTUL, HE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Courageous Defense, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSC
    Landstuhl
    30th Medical Brigade
    simulation center
    TSAE
    Strong Europe
    7ATC
    557th Medical Company (Area Support)
    Breitenwald Training Area
    role 3 care
    Operation Courageous Defense
    Landstul Regional Medical Center
    Army warriors tasks
    role 1 care
    role 2 care

