U.S. Army Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade and Landstul Regional Medical Center execute Operation Courageous Defense at Breitenwald Training Area in Landstuhl, Germany Mar. 4 through the 6, 2020. Operation Courageous Defense is a joint operation where units provided multiple levels of care spread throughout the local training to refine their operating, tracking and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
|03.05.2020
|03.11.2020 09:20
|Package
|742621
|200311-A-RD023-002
|DOD_107722976
|00:02:30
|Location:
|LANDSTUL, HE, DE
