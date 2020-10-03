The crew aboard a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevac a 73-year-old man from the cruise ship Carnival Inspiration approximately 40 miles west of San Diego, March 10, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 20:05
|Category:
|Video ID:
|742587
|VIRIN:
|200310-G-WE178-649
|PIN:
|92101
|Filename:
|DOD_107722277
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger 40 miles off San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS
