Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger 40 miles off San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    The crew aboard a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevac a 73-year-old man from the cruise ship Carnival Inspiration approximately 40 miles west of San Diego, March 10, 2020. The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. (U.S. Coast Guard video/ released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 20:05
    Category:
    Video ID: 742587
    VIRIN: 200310-G-WE178-649
    PIN: 92101
    Filename: DOD_107722277
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Cruise Ship Passenger 40 miles off San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Medivac
    Coast Guard
    Scripps

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT