    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen finish Basic graduating from trainee to Airman, they learned two things from basic. The world wasn't going to come to us, and just because you put on a uniform doesn't mean you deserve to be a hero. You have to be committed this wasn't the end of our training it was the beginning of our new lives. We are Airman now.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742483
    VIRIN: 200207-F-GO352-001
    Filename: DOD_107720541
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASIC, by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

