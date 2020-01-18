video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Sustainment Center leadership at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, will relocate its headquarters for one week to the two other major bases within AFSC throughout 2019.



The “move the flag” visits are an effort to immerse leadership in the local work force mission and communities around the command. The first effort took place at Robins AFB, Georgia, this week, to be followed by a visit to Hill AFB, Utah, in February.