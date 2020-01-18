Air Force Sustainment Center leadership at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, will relocate its headquarters for one week to the two other major bases within AFSC throughout 2019.
The “move the flag” visits are an effort to immerse leadership in the local work force mission and communities around the command. The first effort took place at Robins AFB, Georgia, this week, to be followed by a visit to Hill AFB, Utah, in February.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742432
|VIRIN:
|200221-F-BS509-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719865
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Move The Flag, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT