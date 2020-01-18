Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Move The Flag

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Sustainment Center leadership at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, will relocate its headquarters for one week to the two other major bases within AFSC throughout 2019.

    The “move the flag” visits are an effort to immerse leadership in the local work force mission and communities around the command. The first effort took place at Robins AFB, Georgia, this week, to be followed by a visit to Hill AFB, Utah, in February.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:04
