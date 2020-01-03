Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team completes Heritage training

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team completed Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ Feb. 26-Mar. 1, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742422
    VIRIN: 200301-F-CD693-1001
    Filename: DOD_107719729
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team completes Heritage training, by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    air show
    viper
    viper demo team
    viper demo

