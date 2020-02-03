F-16 Viper Demo Team Media Kit 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742411" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB, S.C., performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the combat capabilities of one of the U.S. Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The team also works with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration of the U.S. Air Force's past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain and support these aircraft.