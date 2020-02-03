Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-16 Viper Demo Team Media Kit 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw AFB, S.C., performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the combat capabilities of one of the U.S. Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The team also works with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration of the U.S. Air Force's past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain and support these aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742411
    VIRIN: 200302-F-CD693-1001
    Filename: DOD_107719368
    Length: 00:09:39
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team Media Kit 2020, by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    heritage
    F-16
    air show
    shaw air force base
    acc
    viper
    Viper Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT