The 412th Theater Engineer Command trains on convey operations, tactical operations center set-up and equipment readiness in a potential deployed environment at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, March 7.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742397
|VIRIN:
|200307-A-WR054-0001
|PIN:
|200307
|Filename:
|DOD_107719283
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 412th TEC TOC Operations, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT