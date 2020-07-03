Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th TEC TOC Operations

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    The 412th Theater Engineer Command trains on convey operations, tactical operations center set-up and equipment readiness in a potential deployed environment at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, March 7.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th TEC TOC Operations, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    military vehicles
    Mississippi
    TOC
    USARC
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Vicksburg
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    tactical operations center
    tents
    ERDC
    lethality
    deployability
    convey operations

