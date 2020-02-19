Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers in Action

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    1st Lt. Collin Zelli, assault and breach platoon leader, 680th EN CO, 479th EN BN, 302nd MEB, explains his company's role during training at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, California, Feb. 19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742396
    VIRIN: 200219-A-WR054-0001
    PIN: 200219
    Filename: DOD_107719229
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers in Action, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    tanks
    National Training Center
    1BCT
    California
    NTC
    Ft. Irwin
    82nd ABN
    MICLIC
    479th
    302D
    convey
    680th
    assault and breach

