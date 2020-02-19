1st Lt. Collin Zelli, assault and breach platoon leader, 680th EN CO, 479th EN BN, 302nd MEB, explains his company's role during training at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, California, Feb. 19.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742396
|VIRIN:
|200219-A-WR054-0001
|PIN:
|200219
|Filename:
|DOD_107719229
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineers in Action, by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
