    352d SOW Arctic Survival Rapids & Live Ammunition Fire Training in Norway

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Sactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, load snowmobiles onto a CV-22B Osprey to conduct cold-weather training near Banak Air Station, Mar. 7 2020. The rapids training is a part of a larger exercise which encompasses live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration, and cold-weather training utilizing the 352d SOW's CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J Commando II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742394
    VIRIN: 200307-F-SQ340-703
    Filename: DOD_107719186
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW Arctic Survival Rapids & Live Ammunition Fire Training in Norway, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Arctic
    Live Fire
    Operators
    Special Operations
    Snow
    CV22
    CV-22 Osprey
    Norway
    US Air Force
    Training
    Royal Air Force Mildenhall
    Rapids
    Team Mildenhall
    Snowmobiles
    CV-22B Osprey
    352d Special Operations Wing
    352d SOW
    Banak Air Station

