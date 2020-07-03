U.S. Air Force Special Sactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, load snowmobiles onto a CV-22B Osprey to conduct cold-weather training near Banak Air Station, Mar. 7 2020. The rapids training is a part of a larger exercise which encompasses live ammunition fire, infiltration and exfiltration, and cold-weather training utilizing the 352d SOW's CV-22B Osprey and MC-130J Commando II.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742394
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-SQ340-703
|Filename:
|DOD_107719186
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LAKSELV, 20, NO
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOW Arctic Survival Rapids & Live Ammunition Fire Training in Norway, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT