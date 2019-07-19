200306-N-FP690-1001 Vietnam (Mar. 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) help with routine maintenance at the Agent Orange Center during a community relations project Mar. 6, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) are in Vietnam for a port visit during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
