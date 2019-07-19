video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200306-N-FP690-1001 Vietnam (Mar. 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) help with routine maintenance at the Agent Orange Center during a community relations project Mar. 6, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) are in Vietnam for a port visit during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)