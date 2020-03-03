Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dwight D. Eisenhower and Charles de Gaulle Conduct Interoperability Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gian Prabhudas 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    The Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) participated in cross-deck inter-operability exercises in the Mediterranean Sea March 3.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
