The Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) participated in cross-deck inter-operability exercises in the Mediterranean Sea March 3.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742290
|VIRIN:
|200303-N-DV626-016
|Filename:
|DOD_107717407
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Charles de Gaulle Conduct Interoperability Exercise, by PO3 Gian Prabhudas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT