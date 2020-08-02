Senior Airman Jonah Young, a services journeyman with the 178th Wing, discusses the mission of the services team, Feb. 8, 2020 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The 178th Force Support Squadron services team provides food, morale and mortuary services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Rachel Simones)
This work, 178th Services team provides meals, morale during drill weekend, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
