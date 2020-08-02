Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    178th Services team provides meals, morale during drill weekend

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Simones 

    178th Wing

    Senior Airman Jonah Young, a services journeyman with the 178th Wing, discusses the mission of the services team, Feb. 8, 2020 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The 178th Force Support Squadron services team provides food, morale and mortuary services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Rachel Simones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742287
    VIRIN: 200208-F-GB362-164
    Filename: DOD_107717237
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Services team provides meals, morale during drill weekend, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cooking
    services
    teamwork
    Force Support Squadron
    Ohio Air National Guard
    mission video
    178th Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT