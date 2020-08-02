Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    178th Force Support Squadron members prepare for drill weekend meal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Simones 

    178th Wing

    Members with the 178th Force Support Squadron prepare a variety of food dishes for Airmen during drill weekend, Feb. 8, 2020 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The services team also assists in conducting physical fitness tests, morale events and mortuary services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Rachel Simones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742286
    VIRIN: 200208-F-GB362-907
    Filename: DOD_107717236
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Force Support Squadron members prepare for drill weekend meal, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    food
    cooking
    services
    drill weekend
    Force Support Squadron
    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT