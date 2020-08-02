Members with the 178th Force Support Squadron prepare a variety of food dishes for Airmen during drill weekend, Feb. 8, 2020 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The services team also assists in conducting physical fitness tests, morale events and mortuary services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Rachel Simones)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742286
|VIRIN:
|200208-F-GB362-907
|Filename:
|DOD_107717236
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th Force Support Squadron members prepare for drill weekend meal, by SSgt Rachel Simones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
