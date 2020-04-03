1st Fighter Wing contracted out F-22 washing operations in order to lessen the work load of their Airmen and increase maintenance operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742061
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-XR528-237
|Filename:
|DOD_107713847
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptor bird bath: contract gives time back to the mission, by A1C JOHN FOISTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raptor bird bath: contract gives time back to the mission
LEAVE A COMMENT