Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raptor bird bath: contract gives time back to the mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class JOHN FOISTER 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    1st Fighter Wing contracted out F-22 washing operations in order to lessen the work load of their Airmen and increase maintenance operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742061
    VIRIN: 200304-F-XR528-237
    Filename: DOD_107713847
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor bird bath: contract gives time back to the mission, by A1C JOHN FOISTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Raptor bird bath: contract gives time back to the mission

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    Air Force
    USAF
    ATC
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    SrA Nicolas Myers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT