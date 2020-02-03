Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Cobb discusses food, health at Muleskinners DFAC opening

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Marcellus 

    1st Armored Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the senior enlisted advisor for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss and native of Camden, South Carolina, discusses his interactions with culinary specialists, the food he chooses to remain fit and ready, and the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, while he attends the opening of the Muleskinner's Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 2. The Muleskinner's DFAC will be supporting the 1AD Sustainment Brigade as they move into a new location on Fort Bliss, ensuring that their Soldiers are ready and able to complete their missions.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Cobb discusses food, health at Muleskinners DFAC opening, by PFC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

