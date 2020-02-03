CSM Cobb discusses food, health at Muleskinners DFAC opening

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the senior enlisted advisor for 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss and native of Camden, South Carolina, discusses his interactions with culinary specialists, the food he chooses to remain fit and ready, and the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, while he attends the opening of the Muleskinner's Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 2. The Muleskinner's DFAC will be supporting the 1AD Sustainment Brigade as they move into a new location on Fort Bliss, ensuring that their Soldiers are ready and able to complete their missions.
|03.02.2020
|03.05.2020 13:22
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|CAMDEN, SC, US
