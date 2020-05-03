Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    March 2020 Wing Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, and 127th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, deliver their March address to the members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742032
    VIRIN: 200305-F-JK012-731
    Filename: DOD_107713291
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2020 Wing Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    Selfridge ANGB
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    RSD
    127WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT