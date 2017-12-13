Larry Raigetal, former resident of Lamotrek island in Micronesia, speaks about his memories growing up on the island and watching bundles drop from C-130s during Operation Christmas Drop as a child.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2017 03:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|573313
|VIRIN:
|171213-F-US975-144
|Filename:
|DOD_105175840
|Length:
|00:09:31
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview: Brother Larry-Former OCD island resident, by TSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT