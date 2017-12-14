Operation Christmas Drop 2017: USAF C-130J Pilot

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Dendy, a C-130J pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, talks about flying aircraft during Operation Christmas Drop 2017, Dec. 14, 2017. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller)
