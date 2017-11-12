(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capt. Victoria Gaines Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Victoria Gaines Christmas/Holiday shout-out to family and friends.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 18:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 573214
    VIRIN: 171112-F-GL494-0001
    Filename: DOD_105173656
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Victoria Gaines Holiday Greeting, by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    shout-out
    holiday
    christmas
    victoria gaines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT