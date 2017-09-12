(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCFC Christmas Event

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Walck 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    The Parents and Children Fighting Cancer organization held their 30th Annual Christmas event on Joint Base Andrews, MD. The PCFC is an organization for military and veteran families who have children with cancer receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573109
    VIRIN: 171209-F-VI986-001
    Filename: DOD_105172180
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCFC Christmas Event, by SSgt Andrew Walck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force District of Washington
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    JB Andrews
    Parents and Children Fighting Cancer
    PCFC

