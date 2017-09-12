The Parents and Children Fighting Cancer organization held their 30th Annual Christmas event on Joint Base Andrews, MD. The PCFC is an organization for military and veteran families who have children with cancer receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 12:44
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MD, US
This work, PCFC Christmas Event, by SSgt Andrew Walck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
