    Operation Christmas Drop: Brother Bruce

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Moeller 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher, waits for incoming radio transmissions during Operation Christmas Drop, at the University of Guam, Guam, Dec. 13, 2017. For the third year in a row, U.S., Japanese and Australian aircrews trained alongside each other while providing critical supplies to 56 Micronesian islands impacting about 20,000 people covering 1.8 million square nautical miles of operating area. Best, is the line of communication between the islands and the C-130 aircrews, ensuring that each bundle of goods arrives safely at its drop zone.

