Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher, waits for incoming radio transmissions during Operation Christmas Drop, at the University of Guam, Guam, Dec. 13, 2017. For the third year in a row, U.S., Japanese and Australian aircrews trained alongside each other while providing critical supplies to 56 Micronesian islands impacting about 20,000 people covering 1.8 million square nautical miles of operating area. Best, is the line of communication between the islands and the C-130 aircrews, ensuring that each bundle of goods arrives safely at its drop zone.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572858
|VIRIN:
|171213-F-MI374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105170954
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop: Brother Bruce, by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
