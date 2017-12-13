Operation Christmas Drop: Brother Bruce

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher, waits for incoming radio transmissions during Operation Christmas Drop, at the University of Guam, Guam, Dec. 13, 2017. For the third year in a row, U.S., Japanese and Australian aircrews trained alongside each other while providing critical supplies to 56 Micronesian islands impacting about 20,000 people covering 1.8 million square nautical miles of operating area. Best, is the line of communication between the islands and the C-130 aircrews, ensuring that each bundle of goods arrives safely at its drop zone.