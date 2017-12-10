video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572737" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Schriever Fire Department put on events to promote Fire Prevention Week efforts with an auto extraction demonstration Oct. 11, beginning 11:30 a.m., and an open house at the Tierra Vista Community Center Oct. 13 from 4 – 6 p.m. For more information, call the Schriever FD at 567-3370.