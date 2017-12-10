The Schriever Fire Department put on events to promote Fire Prevention Week efforts with an auto extraction demonstration Oct. 11, beginning 11:30 a.m., and an open house at the Tierra Vista Community Center Oct. 13 from 4 – 6 p.m. For more information, call the Schriever FD at 567-3370.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 18:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
