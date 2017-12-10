(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Prevention Week

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Arielle Vasquez 

    50th Space Wing

    The Schriever Fire Department put on events to promote Fire Prevention Week efforts with an auto extraction demonstration Oct. 11, beginning 11:30 a.m., and an open house at the Tierra Vista Community Center Oct. 13 from 4 – 6 p.m. For more information, call the Schriever FD at 567-3370.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017
    Category: PSA
    Fire Prevention Week

