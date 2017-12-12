Marine Minute, December 12, 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sergeant Annika Moody tells us about the Marines and Aircraft that are assisting with the Lilac fire in California and the results of the 3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition that took place in Okinawa, Japan.