    Marine Minute, December 12, 2017

    12.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Sergeant Annika Moody tells us about the Marines and Aircraft that are assisting with the Lilac fire in California and the results of the 3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition that took place in Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572669
    VIRIN: 171212-M-JM651-556
    Filename: DOD_105167420
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, December 12, 2017, by Sgt Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pendleton
    Miramar
    Super Stallion
    Venom
    Aircraft
    Marines
    DMAMVMM
    DMAPROD
    Lilac Fire
    3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition

