Marine Minute, December 12, 2017

Sergeant Annika Moody tells us about the Marines and Aircraft that are assisting with the Lilac fire in California and the results of the 3rd Marine Division Annual Squad Competition that took place in Okinawa, Japan.
|12.12.2017
|12.12.2017 14:24
|Package
|572669
|171212-M-JM651-556
|DOD_105167420
|00:01:00
|US
