(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chopped Chef Championship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Dastas 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    The chef's from Altus AFB's Hangar 97 out their their culinary skills on the line in the final round of their Chopped Chef Championship. Five chefs, 6 ingredients and 2 hours culminated in one ultimate champion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572660
    VIRIN: 171130-F-NL443-516
    Filename: DOD_105167282
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chopped Chef Championship, by SSgt Nicholas Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    chef
    cooking
    services
    iron chef
    Altus
    Oklahoma
    Air Force
    OK
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    OKC
    Chopped
    channel 7
    KSOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT