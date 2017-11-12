(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    French Commando Obstacle Course, Djibouti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Avery 

    1st Brigade Combat Team,10th Mountain Division (LI)

    Assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment - Chosin, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, take the French Commando Obstacle Course in Djibouti by storm! The obstacles are part of a two-week French Desert Survival Course. Support the Soldiers' efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572626
    VIRIN: 171211-A-FJ979-197
    Filename: DOD_105166954
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Commando Obstacle Course, Djibouti, by SSG James Avery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #climbtoglory

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT