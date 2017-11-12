French Commando Obstacle Course, Djibouti

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, the Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment - Chosin, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, take the French Commando Obstacle Course in Djibouti by storm! The obstacles are part of a two-week French Desert Survival Course. Support the Soldiers' efforts.